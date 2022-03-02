Police identify the two people killed in Bettendorf rollover

Bettendorf Police have identified the two people killed in a car crash in Bettendorf early Saturday.

They were identified as Brooke Neff, 37, from Bettendorf, and Archie Britcher, 28, from Davenport.

Police said the investigation remains open and no further information will be released at this time.

The rollover crash occurred about four hours before the wreckage was discovered, police said Monday.

The vehicle had been occupied by two people and came to rest in a grove of trees on the east side of Interstate 74, just before the Spruce Hills Drive exit. It would not have been visible in the dark, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said.

No one reported the crash.

Police believe it occurred around 2:30 a.m., Kimball said, but it was not discovered until about 6:30 a.m. An Iowa State trooper on routine patrol spotted the vehicle, a 2017 Audi A3, right around daybreak.

The driver and passenger had been ejected from the car, which was destroyed.

"It was really in bad shape," the chief said. "It was rolled, and they were ejected. If we got a call, it wouldn't have mattered. They were fatal injuries."

Over the weekend, police canvassed the townhouses along Hawthorne Drive, which is just east of the crash site, the chief said. Investigators were questioning residents, and some reported hearing something early Saturday, but no one had information about the crash.

At daylight, passing motorists saw first responders recovering the victims and removing the vehicle from the trees.

Kimball said authorities used a drone to take aerial photographs. Even in the photos that were taken during daylight, he said, it was difficult to see the car in the wooded area along the fence line that separates the interstate from the residential area.

"It was upside-down, tucked into the trees and a darker car," the chief said. "The trooper just happened to see it."

