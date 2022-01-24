Police identify third suspect in armed robbery at vape shop

Rock Island Police have identified and arrested the third man in an armed robbery that left one robbery suspect dead and one injured on Jan. 18.
Three men wearing masks entered Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape on Jan. 18 and began threatening employees and demanding merchandise. One had a gun. An employee of the store shot at them.
One of the suspects, 23-year-old Marcase K. Humphries, of Rock Island, was found later that night by Davenport police at a Taco Bell in Davenport. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.
Another suspect, 23-year-old Ernest D. Morgan III, of Rock Island, was found by Rock Island Police in the 2100 block of 16th Ave. He was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.
Rock Island Police obtained an arrest warrant for Morgan while he is being treated. He's charged with armed robbery, with a bond set at $500,000.
The third suspect, 22-year-old Shauntez D. Thomas, of Rock Island, was arrested by Davenport police Sunday for a parole violation, according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department. Rock Island police obtained a warrant to arrest Thomas on Monday. He is charged in Rock Island with armed robbery, a Class X felony, with a bond set at $500,000. He is in the custody of the Scott County Jail.
Rock Island County Attorney Dora Villarreal released a statement on Jan. 19 stating that no charges would be filed against the employee who shot at the robbers.