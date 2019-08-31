Bettendorf police say they broke up a theft ring of California women using stolen identities to seek cash advances from local banks.
An investigation started about noon Tuesday when one of the women tried to get a $3,200 cash advance from Family Credit Union, 3355 Devils Glen Road. An employee denied the transaction.
The next day, the same woman went to the Ascentra Credit Union at 2339 53rd Ave., and tried to use the fraudulent credit card, which belonged to a woman in Georgia whose identity was stolen in June. Officers arrested the woman and learned she was staying at the Hampton Inn in Davenport.
Inside room 224 they found more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise with the tags still attached. It was learned that the theft occurred at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store in Eagan, Minn., where more than $3,000 in goods were stolen.
Arrested were:
- Arnette Marie Parker, 30, of 3601 Tice Creek Way, Sacramento, California, is charged with one count of second-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Parker also is charged with one count each of identity theft under $1,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years. She also is charged with possession of a fictitious license, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
- Brittany Anita Stinson, 28, of 9444 Harbour Point Dr., Apt 147, Elk Grove, California, is charged with two counts of identity theft over $1,000; and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,000. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
- Jevona Monique Wilson, 37, of 2738 S. Lincoln St., Stockton, California, is charged with one count of second-degree theft.
- Femi Jamila Hill, 42, of 894 Alder Crest Ct., Sacramento, California, is charged with one count of second-degree theft.
All four women were being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail. Stinson’s bond is set at $50,000 cash-only. Parker is being held on cash-only bonds totaling $35,000. Hill and Wilson each are being held on bonds of $10,000 cash-only.