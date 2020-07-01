Police investigate armed robbery in Davenport

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Express Lane BP in east Davenport.

Davenport police were called to 1208 E. Locust St. around 1:30 p.m. for an armed robbery.

The suspect is described a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to a news release from the police department.

The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand under his sweatshirt, indicating he had a weapon.

After the cashier gave the suspect money from the cash drawer the suspect fled the store on foot.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

