Moline police are investigating a Monday night armed robbery.
Police officers were called at 5:15 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at Ace Coins in the 3300 block Avenue of the Cities, according to a post on the Department's Facebook page.
The victim said two suspects, armed with firearms, came into the store and stole items.
The suspects are described as black males, both about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall with a medium build.
The suspects fled out of the front of the business and westbound on Avenue of the Cities.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the case are asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.