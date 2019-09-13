The Moline Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store on Sept. 8.
Officers were notified at 10:37 a.m. of the incident, which happened at about the same time at the Super Stop in the 1300 block of 15th Street, according to the department.
The case remained under investigation as of Friday. Further details of the incident or its culprits were not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through the P3 tips app.