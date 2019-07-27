A 38-year-old Davenport man is in custody as police investigate the death of his wife of 20 years.
Casey Randall Klemme, of 6903 Oak St., is being held in the Scott County Jail on a charge of domestic abuse assault. His bond is set at $50,000 cash-only.
Klemme was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:20 p.m. Friday.
The charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Martin Gonzalez, at 10:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to 69th Street and Ridgeview Drive in reference to Klemme threatening to choke the victim.
Klemme and the woman, 39, were seen going inside 6903 Oak St.
Officers made contact with Klemme at the home. He did not have any visible injuries. The woman was inside lying on the floor.
The two had been married 20 years and started arguing because she accused him of cheating on her, according to the affidavit. Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing the woman but never physically hurting her.
According to the arrest affidavit, “The victim had fresh visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist. The victim also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.”
Gonzalez said in the affidavit that the victim “did not want to cooperate at this time and refused medical attention or photographs of her injuries.”
The victim also did not want to file a no contact order, according to the affidavit.
Davenport police were called back to the home at 7:37 a.m. Saturday. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.