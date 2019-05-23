Davenport police are investigating an early morning report of shots fired.
At 2:18 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2700 block of LeClaire Street. Officers canvassed the area but did not find any damage or evidence of a shooting.
At 7:44 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Central Park Avenue and found damage to a front window and a bullet lodged in the window frame of a home.
No other damage or injuries were reported.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”