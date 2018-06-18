The Moline Police Department said in a media release that they responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of 16th Street.
An officer in the area heard several shots and observed two vehicles fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the release.
Moline police attempted to pull over one of the vehicles, but the vehicle did not stop and increased its speed as officers pursued it, according to the release. The vehicle then turned off its lights and was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The pursuit was discontinued out of an abundance of caution to the public, according to the release.
Additional officers located a vehicle with several bullet holes in the parking lot at The Belgrade, 2431 16th St., Moline.
A short time later, police were notified that a 28-year-old Chicago man arrived at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to the release.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the release.
The Moline Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.
At 2:34 a.m., Davenport police responded to East Locust Street and Kimberly Road to assist Moline police, who was involved in a vehicle pursuit that had entered into Davenport.
Davenport police continued to assist by taking the lead through the city when the vehicle being pursued traveled to Interstate 280 westbound and back into Illinois, according to a media release.
Davenport police then discontinued their involvement.
Preliminary information provided to police was that the vehicle being pursued was involved in a gun-related incident in Moline.
At 2:56 a.m., Davenport police responded to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a man who walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Davenport police said Monday that it is not certain at this point if both incidents are related. No scene has been located in Davenport and the police department not received any calls related to shots fired overnight.
Detectives are following-up on the incident.
The Davenport Police Department asks anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”