Police investigate 2 overnight reports of shots fired in Davenport

Police are investigating two shots-fired calls that occurred early Wednesday in Davenport.

In the first incident, police were called at 12:57 a.m. to the area of Locust Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found several shell casings in the middle of the street.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Then at 1:12 a.m., police were called to the area of W. 15th and Brady streets.

Upon arrival officers canvassed the area and found a shell casing in the street.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Both cases are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

