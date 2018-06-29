The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
Officers responded at 10:18 p.m. to the 1400 block of West 4th Street. They canvassed the area and found shell casings.
One house was damaged by gunfire, according to police. No other damage was reported.
At 11:32 p.m., police were called to Trinity Bettendorf in reference to a 21-year-old man who had walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot found, according to police.
Detectives are following-up on the incident. Preliminary information indicates that the two incidents are connected, according to police.
