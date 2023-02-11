Davenport police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of South Concord Street in which one man was wounded Saturday night.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m.

A neighbor said the man was wounded outside the home at 1031 S. Concord St., when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired four times.

The neighbor said he heard four shots and that the victim was shot in the abdomen.

Police said the man was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was undergoing surgery Saturday night.

Police were canvassing homes in the area to see which had surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”