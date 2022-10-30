 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate shooting incident at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue

Davenport Police along with the Iowa State Patrol, Davenport Fire Department and other agencies are on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in the 3100 block of East Kimberly Road near Elmore Avenue.

The incident occurred about or shortly before 3 a.m.

This is a developing story.

