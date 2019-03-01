Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday night.
Police say the incident occurred at 6:55 p.m. in the area of 3400 Kimberly Downs Road.
Officers canvassed the area according to a news release from the police department.
Preliminary information described shots being exchanged between people in two vehicles, police said.
The vehicles are described as a dark mid-sized SUV and a dark smaller sedan.
No injuries were reported.
One building was struck as a result of the shots fired.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.