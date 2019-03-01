Try 3 months for $3
Davenport police are investigating a report of shots fired Thursday night.

Police say the incident occurred at 6:55 p.m. in the area of  3400 Kimberly Downs Road.

Officers canvassed the area according to a news release from the police department.

Preliminary information described shots being exchanged between people in two vehicles, police said.

The vehicles are described as a dark mid-sized SUV and a dark smaller sedan.

No injuries were reported.

One building was struck as a result of the shots fired.

Detectives are following up on the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

