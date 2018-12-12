Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Tuesday night.
The incident occurred at 8:44 p.m. in the area of 1100 E. Kimberly Road.
Officers canvassed the area and discovered several casings, according to a news release from the police department.
Preliminary information indicated that a dispute occurred between two groups. The dispute escalated to shots being fired, police said.
Witnesses say two vehicles — a silver or grey sedan and a dark-colored vehicle — were chasing one another as the shooting occurred.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Two buildings were damaged.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.