Police were called Sunday night to a report of shots fired in Davenport's west end.
The incident occurred at 11:33 p.m. in the 4400 block of Cheyenne Avenue, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers canvassed the area and located a shell casing in the street.
Preliminary information indicated two vehicles were chasing one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles, police said.
The vehicles were described as a newer white sedan and a newer red sedan.
No damages or injuries were reported at the scene.
Detectives are following up on the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola