Police officers were called to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in Davenport.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Marquette Street.
Officers canvassed the area and found shell casings. Gunfire damaged a building at 327 N. Marquette St.
There were no reported injuries.
Detectives are following up on the incident, no further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.