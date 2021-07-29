 Skip to main content
Police investigate Thursday evening shooting in Davenport
Several people were wounded in a shooting at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Locust and Pacific streets in Davenport.

The victims, who were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, were riding in a Honda sedan, which came to a stop in the 1700 block of Pacific. They fled the vehicle. One victim was found near the vehicle, one was found on Howell Street and another on Wilkes Street. Police were not certain if there were any other victims.

The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. 

West Locust Street was shut down between Howell and Pacific streets as Davenport Police investigated the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

