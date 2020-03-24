Police investigating armed robbery of Stop and Shop

The Davenport Police responded to the report of an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:17 p.m. to the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St. The staff there said a lone male entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident, the fourth robbery in the Davenport-Bettendorf area since Sunday, March 22.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

