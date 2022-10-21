Police investigating incident near school in Morrison

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area of the 500 Block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, IL, due to an ongoing investigation.

There is no active threat to the community, police assure.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting the Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early hours of the morning.

An an area near Northside Elementary School is currently closed while officers continue to process the scene. Details of what occurred are expected in coming hours.