Davenport police were on the scene of a robbery at DuTrac Community Credit Union at 3100 W. Kimberly Road on Friday.
The robbery occurred at 5:35 p.m Friday.
Police are searching for a male of unknown race who was wearing a green sweatshirt with a hood, black shoes and who stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police have not yet said if the man had a weapon.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or file an anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”