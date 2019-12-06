Police investigating robbery at Verizon store in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a Thursday night robbery.

Police were called at 7:17 p.m., Thursday, to Verizon Wireless, 1800 N. Division St., according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Two masked subjects entered the business, displayed a handgun, and stole several items from the business, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Responding officers located the stolen property and a discarded handgun within a block.

Officers located and detained two people for questioning. No arrests have been made.

There were no reported injuries or damage.

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0