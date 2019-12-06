Police investigating robbery at Verizon store in Davenport

Police investigating robbery at Verizon store in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a Thursday night robbery.

Police were called at 7:17 p.m., Thursday, to Verizon Wireless, 1800 N. Division St., according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Two masked subjects entered the business, displayed a handgun, and stole several items from the business, police said.

Responding officers located the stolen property and a discarded handgun within a block.

Officers located and detained two people for questioning. No arrests have been made.

There were no reported injuries or damage. 

Davenport Police ask anyone with information to call 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

