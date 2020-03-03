Police investigating shots fired incident in west Davenport
Police are investigating a shots fired incident Monday night that damaged a stop sign in west Davenport.

Davenport police were called at 5:56 p.m., to 2500 N. Michigan St. for a report of shots being fired.

Officers canvassed the area and located fired cartridge cases.

Gunshots resulted in damage to a stop sign. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident are  asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

