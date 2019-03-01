Davenport police are investigating a report of a suspicious person reported Friday at Ascentra Credit Union.
Just before noon, officers responded to the credit union at 1710 W. 3rd St.
Police say a man entered the credit union wearing a face mask, sun glasses, and gloves.
Almost immediately after entering the building, he looked around and ran back outside.
No robbery occurred and no weapon was seen or implied. Detectives are investigating the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA”