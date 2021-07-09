Police involved in a standoff in Davenport

Update: Officers have shot a substance into the home and are putting on gas masks.
Davenport Police and Scott County sheriff deputies are involved in a stand-off at the southeast corner of Myrtle Avenue and 14th Street.
A man who called 911 around 8:20 a.m, said the incident involves an armed robbery suspect.
A sniper is trained in on the house. Police are using a bullhorn, calling a man out, and using a warning flash grenade, and a K-9 officer is there.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barb Ickes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today