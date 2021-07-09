 Skip to main content
Police involved in a standoff in Davenport
breaking topical alert top story

  • Updated
  • 0
Davenport Police and other law enforcement agencies are involved in a stand-off at 14th Street and Myrtle Avenue.

 BARB ICKES

Update: Officers have shot a substance into the home and are putting on gas masks.

Davenport Police and Scott County sheriff deputies are involved in a stand-off at the southeast corner of Myrtle Avenue and 14th Street.

A man who called 911 around 8:20 a.m, said the incident involves an armed robbery suspect.

A sniper is trained in on the house. Police are using a bullhorn, calling a man out, and using a warning flash grenade, and a K-9 officer is there.

This story will be updated.

