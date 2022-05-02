 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Juvenile shot in Rock Island grocery store parking lot Sunday

Rock Island police say a juvenile was injured Sunday after a shooting in a Hy-Vee parking lot in Rock Island.

Officers responded at about 5:24 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Hy-Vee on 18th Avenue. 

Shortly after a juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was admitted to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street in Davenport, according to a news release.

Responding officers recovered shell casings at the scene but found no damage to the business or surrounding area.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of late Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate and no further information was available Monday from the Rock Island Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

