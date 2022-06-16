Police locate more than 5 grams of meth on man arrested for stealing a bicycle

A Clinton man awaiting trial on a felony theft charge was arrested Wednesday after police discovered more than 5 grams of meth in his backpack after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bicycle.

Edward Mena Jr., 33, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Detective Joshua Winter, at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, Winter stopped Mena in connection with the theft of a bicycle earlier in the day.

Mena was taken to the Clinton Police Department for questioning and was arrested for the theft of the bicycle and charged with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

As Winter was searching Mena after making the arrest, Winter located a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance inside. The meth weighed 5.37 grams.

Police have said that the normal does of meth is one-tenth of a gram, so Mena was in possession of 53.7 doses of meth. Each does sells on the street for $10 to $20, according to law enforcement officials.

Also found in the backpack was a glass pipe used for smoking meth. There was residue in the pipe. Mena was then charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, also a simple misdemeanor.

Mena was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

During a first appearance Thursday in Clinton County District Court, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 21 and set Mena’s bond at $25,000, cash only.

Mena was being held Thursday night in the Clinton County Jail.

Mena is awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree theft in connection with the theft of a van.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Zeimet, at 9:21 p.m. on April 22, officers were sent to the DeWitt Travel Mart for a possible shoplifting. The suspect, a woman, left in a Green 2004 Ford van before officers arrived.

Officers located the van, which Mena had been driving. His girlfriend, Shelby Tate, 24, was in the passenger seat. Both were charged with second-degree theft.

Mena has a pre-trial conference in that case scheduled for July 7 in district court, while Tate has a pre-trail conference scheduled in her case for June 30 in district court. Tate is free on bond.

