Police look for driver who caused crash, fled the scene leaving behind gun and pregnant woman

Zane Cousins was driving his friend’s Toyota Land Rover south on Warren Street, heading home after making a run to Whitey’s Ice Cream on West Locust Street.

Cousins, 24, said that at 17th Street, an eastbound car that was easily doing 60 mph blew through the stop sign at Warren Street and clipped the front of the Land Rover, removing the vehicle’s bumper.

The car that blew the stop sign, a Chevrolet Malibu, continued into the 800 block of West 17th Street, where it struck a tree and then struck a parked Chevrolet Trax and a parked Chevrolet pickup.

“I’m still in shock,” Cousins said as he waited to talk further with Davenport police. Cousins also got examined by medics at the scene.

Davenport police were trying to identify the driver of the Malibu, who fled the scene leaving behind a firearm in the yard of one of the houses and a woman, who officers said was pregnant, in the passenger seat.

The crash was reported at 9:03 p.m.

Several neighbors said they heard the crash, with one wondering if it was gunfire.

Police said the woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center. Her condition was not known late Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the driver of the Malibu is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125, or or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

