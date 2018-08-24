Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking any information that might lead to the arrest in a copper wire theft in Bettendorf.
According to Crime Stoppers, "Bettendorf Police responded to a theft from a MidAmerican Energy substation in Bettendorf. More than 20 strands of braided copper wire about 18-24 inches long were stolen. The braided copper wire had been used as grounding wires and had been spray painted yellow.
"Other local agencies are investigating similar thefts. Entry is being gained by cutting holes in the chain link fence surrounding the facilities."
Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500, use the free app P3. You could earn a cash reward and all tips are anonymous.