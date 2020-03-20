Police looking for help identifying suspect in credit card fraud

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person who is a suspect in credit card fraud.

According to Crime Stoppers:

"The suspect used the victim’s identity and contact information to open a line of credit with Von Maur, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

"Once the credit was approved on site, the suspect made 4 different purchases that totaled $1,436. The suspect forged the victim’s signature five different times during all of this process.

"The victim is an active member of the United States Air Force Reserve and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

"The suspect attempted to open other lines of credit through Kay Jewelers in Davenport and Victoria Secret in Moline, but the applications were not accepted."

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

