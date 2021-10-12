 Skip to main content
Police looking for man who robbed Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff, Illinois
Police looking for man who robbed Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff, Illinois

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff, Ill., with a gun.

The Rock Island Sheriff's Office received a report at 10 a.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery that happened at the Big 10 Mart at 2301 John Deere Rd., according to a new release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk while showing a pistol, then ran from the scene on foot. Schools in the area were locked down as police from various departments searched for the suspect. 

He was described by witnesses as a younger African American male with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, face mask, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at (309) 788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

