Police looking for man who robbed Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff, Illinois

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff, Ill., with a gun.
The Rock Island Sheriff's Office received a report at 10 a.m. Tuesday of an armed robbery that happened at the Big 10 Mart at 2301 John Deere Rd., according to a new release from the sheriff's office.
The suspect demanded money from the clerk while showing a pistol, then ran from the scene on foot. Schools in the area were locked down as police from various departments searched for the suspect.
He was described by witnesses as a younger African American male with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, face mask, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery should contact the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office at (309) 788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
