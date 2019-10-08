{{featured_button_text}}
Jaron Collins

Jaron Collins

 Contributed photo

Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center without permission Monday night.

Jaron Michael Collins, 28, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 29, 2019.

Persons with information on Collins' whereabouts should contact local police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Collins is convicted of robbery 2nd degree and other crimes in Scott County

Persons with information on Collins' whereabouts should contact local police.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0