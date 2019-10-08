Authorities are looking for a man who walked away from the Davenport Work Release Center without permission Monday night.
Jaron Michael Collins, 28, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on August 29, 2019.
Persons with information on Collins' whereabouts should contact local police.
Collins is convicted of robbery 2nd degree and other crimes in Scott County
