Police make arrest in Feb. 19 Davenport shooting

Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 19 in the area of 5100 N. Fairmount St.

Corey Drew Day, 34, of 2935 Dubuque St., Apt. 4S, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Day also is charged with one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

Davenport police were sent to 5112 N. Fairmount St., lot 54, to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers located five spent .380-caliber casings in the street.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Aric Robinson, Day admitted to firing the rounds at the residence on lot 54.

No injuries were reported.

During a search of Day’s residence police seized a .380-caliber pistol.

Day was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $12,000 bond, cash or surety.

Davenport police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at (309)762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

