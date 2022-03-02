Police make arrest in July 2020 Davenport shots fired incident

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred in July of 2020 in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

Samuel Isaac Berryman, 21, of Davenport is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Berryman also is charged with going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joel Griffin, at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, Davenport officers were sent to 516 E. 7th St., for a report of shots fired.

Berryman was involved in a fight with the victim in front of the residence. Berryman stated he was going to shoot "all you mother (expletive). I’m going to kill you all," according to the affidavits.

Berryman then left in a silver SUV and circled the block. He stopped in front of the house and fired at least two rounds at the victim, according to the affidavit. No one was hit.

After firing the two shots, Berryman circled the block again. He then fired several rounds into the windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

An arrest warrant for Berryman was issued Aug. 20, 2020. He was arrested Tuesday.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for March 11.

Berryman was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $10,000.

