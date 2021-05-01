Police: Man arrested after chasing ex-girlfriend through cornfield in car, with gun

A Ceder Rapids man was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun during a car chase through a cornfield with his former girlfriend, according to court documents.

Zachary Ryan Griffin, 41, has been charged with domestic abuse with a weapon. He is currently out of jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

Griffin and his former girlfriend used to live together, court documents state, and on Thursday he reportedly trespassed onto the property where she is currently living, in Long Grove, Iowa, and chased her through a cornfield in a car.

The victim was in a different car during the chase. She and another witness said they saw Griffin exit his car during the chase and show off a gun, which the victim believed he was firing in her direction.

Officers from the Scott County sheriff's office found a gun in Griffin's car when they arrived on the scene.

The victim has requested an emergency protection order.

Griffin will have a preliminary hearing on May 14. Domestic abuse with a weapon is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in jail.

