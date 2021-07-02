Police: Man leads Iowa State Patrol on car chase through Davenport Thursday night

Zachary Paul Aldeman, 39, was allegedly speeding in a tan Buick SUV on Thursday when an officer tried to pull him over near the intersection of Locust Street and Highway 61, according to court documents.

Aldeman fled from the patrol vehicle, driving up to 25 mph over the speed limit. During the chase, he reportedly tossed out a fist sized sandwich bag of a white powdery substance. Officers couldn't find the bag after the chase, but court documents state it is visible in the patrol car footage of the incident.

The officer stopped Aldeman with a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Hwy 6 and Hillindale Ave. Officers found a BB gun changed to look like a real handgun, more white powdery substance and drug paraphernalia.

The SUV Aldeman was driving was found to be stolen, and it had an Illinois dealer plate that was stolen off a different vehicle.

Aldeman had a suspended driver's license and a nationwide warrant for probation violations. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

He's been charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and fifth-degree theft, all misdemeanors. He's also been charged with second-degree theft, possession and eluding, all felonies. He's scheduled to have an arraignment on July 22.

