A man was facing charges Thursday, accused of possessing a gun and methamphetamine in Rock Island County.
Thomas L. Steele, 33, East Moline, is accused of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, according to Rock Island County Court records. Authorities contend that on Tuesday he was carrying a .22-caliber handgun, at least one round of .22-caliber ammunition and less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine when he encountered officers from the Milan Police Department.
Steele was in custody Thursday, held on $100,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail. He must post $10,000 to be released.
Steele made his first court appearance Wednesday, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 31, according to Rock Island Court records.