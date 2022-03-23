Police: Man struck and killed by vehicle while crossing Davenport street late Tuesday

Davenport police say a 23-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing East Locust Street late Tuesday.

According to a news release, Davenport police, fire and medic personnel were called to the 400 block of East locust Steet at about 10 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a report of an individual who had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, first responders found a 23-year-old man with fatal injuries.

During an initial investigation, officers determined a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on East Locust Street struck the man as he was crossing the roadway outside of an intersection.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available Wednesday morning.

The vehicle involved in the pedestrian-vehicle crash was seen stopped in the 1800 block of LeClaire Street. The news release from the Davenport Police Department does not mention the vehicle being stopped or whether the driver was with the vehicle when emergency personnel arrived, whether the driver has been identified or if charges are pending.

Davenport police did not immediately respond to messages seeking clarification.

