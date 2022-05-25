Police: Milan man dies of injuries from Monday night shooting in Monmouth

Police say a 26-year-old Milan man died from injuries suffered in a Monday night shooting in Monmouth.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of South Ninth Street, where police found Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, with a gunshot wound, according to the Monmouth Police Department. Gilliam was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Monmouth Police Department.

The department said it was attempting to locate several suspects and continues to actively investigate the shooting.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 309-734-9363.

