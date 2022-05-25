 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Police: Milan man dies of injuries from Monday night shooting in Monmouth

  • Updated
  • 0

Police say a 26-year-old Milan man died from injuries suffered in a Monday night shooting in Monmouth.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of South Ninth Street, where police found Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, with a gunshot wound, according to the Monmouth Police Department. Gilliam was transported to OSF Holy Family Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a Facebook post from the Monmouth Police Department.

The department said it was attempting to locate several suspects and continues to actively investigate the shooting.

No further information was available Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383 or Warren County Crime Stoppers at 309-734-9363.

crime scene tape 3
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: NBA coach condemns gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News