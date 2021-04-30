Police: Moline couple forced child to film sex

A Moline couple was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife, told a child to film the couple performing sex acts, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department.

Police said they received a complaint in January and conducted a lengthy investigation that led to the two arrests.

Joseph was taken into custody at the residence, and has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and harassment of a witness. Marlana surrendered to the police department on outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. She is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Sexual exploitation of a child is a class A misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,500. Harassment of a witness is a class 2 felony, punishable by up to 7 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

Joseph is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Marlena is out of jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

This case is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division. Police ask tipsters to call 309-797-0401. The Moline Police Department was assisted by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office, the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

