Police: Moline woman charged with throwing baby, damaging the child's skull

A Moline woman was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting and throwing a one-year-old child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds, court documents state.

Nia Imani Montanez, 22, is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond, she would have to pay 10% of that to be released.

Montanez allegedly struck the child in the head and threw the child sometime between November 1 and February 24.

She has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a child, a class X felony that carries a prison sentence of between six and 30 years.

Montanez is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 22.

