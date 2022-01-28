Police: November death of two 18-year-olds in East Moline was an accident

The East Moline Police Department has finished its investigation into the deaths of two East Moline women and has confirmed they both died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Emily R. Molina and Nyah R. Unger, both 18, were found dead on Nov. 23 in a car left running at an East Moline park.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson previously said he believed the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning, based on a test performed by MidAmerican Energy showing there was a lethal level of the gas in the car.
A certified mechanic also examined the car and determined there was an exhaust and muffler leak into the cabin of the vehicle, which was likely due to the age and deteriorated condition of the vehicle, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
The vehicle had been parked and running at the park for several hours as the two women were hanging out, the release states.
A toxicology exam has since been conducted on both women and Gustafson concluded they died from acute carbon monoxide toxicity, the news release states.
There was no evidence of trauma to the bodies, and their deaths have been ruled an accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families through this difficult and tragic situation," the release states.