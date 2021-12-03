 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police on scene of vehicle crash in Davenport
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Police on scene of vehicle crash in Davenport

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: Police on scene said there were five people in custody as a result of the incident and that there would be a later release of further information 

PREVIOUS: There is a large police presence at Division and 4th streets where there has been a vehicle crash that appears to involve at least two vehicles. 

Both Davenport police and the Scott County Sheriff's deputies are on scene, as are firefighters. Authorities have blocked 4th Street between Sturdevant and Division and police officers are directing traffic around the area. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

There was at least one ambulance on scene, but it left as of 4:13 p.m.

There was still some debris in the road related to the crash, but there appeared to be no fire or fuel spill.

Officers on scene had not yet made a statement as to what occurred.

Crash logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News