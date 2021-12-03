Police on scene of vehicle crash in Davenport

UPDATE: Police on scene said there were five people in custody as a result of the incident and that there would be a later release of further information
PREVIOUS: There is a large police presence at Division and 4th streets where there has been a vehicle crash that appears to involve at least two vehicles.
Both Davenport police and the Scott County Sheriff's deputies are on scene, as are firefighters. Authorities have blocked 4th Street between Sturdevant and Division and police officers are directing traffic around the area.
There was at least one ambulance on scene, but it left as of 4:13 p.m.
There was still some debris in the road related to the crash, but there appeared to be no fire or fuel spill.
Officers on scene had not yet made a statement as to what occurred.
