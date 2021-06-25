 Skip to main content
Police: One injured in crash between motorcycle and truck in Davenport
  • Updated
One person was transported to Genesis East Hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and truck on Locust Street, Davenport Friday afternoon, police said.

Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle drove past at high speeds just before the crash.

Locust Street was still closed as of 3:30 Friday, between N Sturdevant and Washington Street.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

