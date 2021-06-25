Police: One killed in motorcycle crash in Davenport

A man was killed Friday when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a pickup truck.
The crash occurred about 1:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Locust Street.
Witnesses at the scene said the motorcycle drove past them at high speeds just before the crash.
The motorcyclist was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he died. The man's name was not released late Friday.
West Locust Street between Washington and Sturdevant streets was closed for about three hours so investigators could process the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.