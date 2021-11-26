Police: Parolee followed woman from casino and robbed her at gunpoint

After telling the woman to look away, McNeil fled the scene.

At 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Bettendorf officers saw the Equinox in Bettendorf and followed it until it was stopped in Moline by Moline Police with aid from East Moline Police.

McNeil was in the front passenger seat, while Kauer was driving the Equinox.

McNeil was booked into the Rock Island County Jail late Wednesday. He signed a waiver of extradition Friday and then was transferred to the Scott County Jail where he was booked at 11:19 a.m.

McNeil was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.

Kauer and McNeil know each other and were caught committing a series of burglaries and thefts in Davenport, Scott County and Bettendorf in 2018. Kauer is on probation until March 9, 2022, after pleading guilty to the burglaries and thefts that occurred between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1, 2018. In her statement to Scott County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Roloff at the time of her arrest, Kauer admitted she drove McNeil to about six residences to commit burglaries and admitted to pawning some items from the Davenport and Scott County burglaries. Firearms also were stolen in the burglaries.