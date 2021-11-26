Police: Parolee followed woman from casino and robbed her at gunpoint

A Davenport man on parole until 2027 as a habitual offender has been charged for robbing a woman at gunpoint after he followed her to her Bettendorf home from the Davenport Casino.
Kalandis Rashird McNeil, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Matt Broders, at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, McNeil saw the victim cash out a voucher for money at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
McNeil was seen on surveillance video following the woman out of the casino to her vehicle. McNeil got into a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, owned by Erica Kauer. McNeil then followed the victim for more than 3 miles until she got to her home.
The woman had parked along the curb and got out of her vehicle. McNeil then drove down the street toward the victim and stopped next to her vehicle.
Armed with a pistol, McNeil got out of the Equinox and pointed the gun at the victim’s head and told her, ‘Give me that.’ He took a shopping bag that contained a jacket valued at about $60 but contained none of the money the woman received from the casino.
After telling the woman to look away, McNeil fled the scene.
At 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Bettendorf officers saw the Equinox in Bettendorf and followed it until it was stopped in Moline by Moline Police with aid from East Moline Police.
McNeil was in the front passenger seat, while Kauer was driving the Equinox.
McNeil was booked into the Rock Island County Jail late Wednesday. He signed a waiver of extradition Friday and then was transferred to the Scott County Jail where he was booked at 11:19 a.m.
McNeil was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.
Kauer and McNeil know each other and were caught committing a series of burglaries and thefts in Davenport, Scott County and Bettendorf in 2018. Kauer is on probation until March 9, 2022, after pleading guilty to the burglaries and thefts that occurred between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1, 2018. In her statement to Scott County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Roloff at the time of her arrest, Kauer admitted she drove McNeil to about six residences to commit burglaries and admitted to pawning some items from the Davenport and Scott County burglaries. Firearms also were stolen in the burglaries.
For his part in the burglaries and thefts, McNeil, who already had a criminal record, was sentenced as a habitual offender to up to 15 years in prison on each of the four counts of second-degree burglary to which he had pleaded guilty. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that normally carries a five-year prison term.
McNeil also was sentenced to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Scott County District Judge Mark Lawson ordered the sentences to run concurrently, or at the same time, and ordered that McNeil serve a minimum of three years in prison before he became eligible for parole. That sentencing took place on March 28, 2019.
Lawson also ordered that the sentences in the burglary case run concurrent with the sentences imposed in another 2018 case that was filed against McNeil on Feb. 2 of that year.
A Scott County jury found McNeil guilty of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statutes, and guilty on a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. McNeil had cutoff his ankle monitor. On July 19, 2018, District Judge John Telleen sentenced McNeil to a prison term not to exceed 15 years, and ordered a three-year minimum sentence before McNeil could be eligible for parole. McNeil was sentenced to a concurrent two-year prison term for the criminal mischief conviction.
Telleen also ordered that McNeil have to register on Iowa’s sex offender registry for another 10 years.
McNeil is on the registry for a 2013 indecent exposure conviction.
With credit for the time he served in the Scott County Jail, McNeil was placed on parole on Nov. 6, 2019, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.
On Jan 16, 2020, McNeil was arrested on charges of forgery and identify theft out of Blue Grass. In that case, McNeil passed a forged payroll check.
For violating his parole he was placed back in prison on March 25, 2020.
On Oct. 29, 2020, he was sentenced to five years in prison on the forgery charge, and a concurrent two-year sentence on the identity theft charge by District Judge Tom Reidel.
On Nov. 17, 2020, McNeil again was placed on parole by the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said Friday that McNeil should be serving his sentences in prison instead of being on parole.
“What is frustrating about this is that this person was arrested while committing a residential burglary armed with a pistol in Bettendorf back in 2018, and he’s already been released back into society, and now he is alleged to have committed a random robbery using a firearm, again preying on an innocent victim that he followed all the way home,” Kimball said.
The Iowa Parole Board determines who is eligible for and is granted parole.
McNeil is expected to make a first appearance on the robbery charge Saturday in Scott County District Court.