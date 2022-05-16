Police: Person hospitalized with gunshot wound to chest in East Moline shooting

One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest during a shooting Saturday in East Moline at bar close, according to police.

Officers were clearing people from the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue after tavern closings at 3:02 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.

Police said they found an individual in front of the Top Shelf Lounge, 1327 13th Ave., with a gunshot wound to the chest and holding a handgun.

Officers secure the individual and the handgun and immediately began providing medical treatment for the injuries, according to the news release.

The unnamed gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to Genesis Illini Campus for treatment and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where they were listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon, according to East Moline police.

Officer recovered multiple shell casings from the scene of different calibers and video surveillance from the area was being reviewed.

The shooting remains under investigation and no names were being released Monday, according to East Moline police.

Silvis and Hampton police departments, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, East Moline Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance and Illinois State Police also responded to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

