Police: Princeton man stole $33,000 worth of items from Walcott hotel room

A Princeton man was arrested Wednesday for stealing property valued at nearly $33,000 from a room at Comfort Inn in Walcott.

John David Daniels, 42, broke into a hotel room on March 26, with the help of Christina Trudeau, 40, court documents state.

Trudeau, a hotel employee, allegedly gave Daniels a key and helped him load items into a vehicle.

Trudeau has not been charged as of Wednesday morning.

The items stolen included multiple power tools, camping gear, two fire extinguishers, a Rolex watch, a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel, and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.

Trudeau admitted, while talking with police on April 7, they worked together to steal the items and offered to return everything. Police went to their home in Princeton around midnight that night to collect the property. While there, they spoke with Daniels, who also admitted to the thefts and willingly returned "what appeared to be the majority of the stolen items," the court documents state.

Daniels was arrested Wednesday, more than a month after the property was returned, and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. He was released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled for his first court appearance on June 10.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.