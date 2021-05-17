Police: Princeton woman helped boyfriend steal $33,000 of goods from Walcott hotel room

A Princeton woman was arrested Monday morning for her part in the theft of almost $33,000 worth of items from a Walcott hotel room, court documents state.
Christina Naomi Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, reportedly helped John David Daniels, 42, of Princeton, break into a hotel room on March 26 at the Comfort Inn, where Trudeau worked.
Trudeau gave Daniels a key and helped him load items into her vehicle, court documents state.
Items stolen included multiple power tools; camping gear; two fire extinguishers; a Rolex watch; a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel; and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.
Police say Trudeau admitted the couple worked together to steal the items and offered to return everything. Officers went to their home that night to collect the property. While there, they spoke with Daniels, who also admitted to the thefts and willingly returned "what appeared to be the majority of the stolen items."
Daniels was arrested Wednesday, May 12, more than a month after the property was returned, and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for his first court appearance on June 10.
Trudeau, arrested Monday, has been charged with first- and second-degree theft and conspiracy. She is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for June 3.