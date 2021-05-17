Police: Princeton woman helped boyfriend steal $33,000 of goods from Walcott hotel room

Daniels was arrested Wednesday, May 12, more than a month after the property was returned, and charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, all felonies. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled for his first court appearance on June 10.

Trudeau, arrested Monday, has been charged with first- and second-degree theft and conspiracy. She is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for June 3.