Police pursuit in Davenport leads to felony arrests

A high-speed police chase through parts of downtown Davenport early Sunday resulted in a crash and an arrest with multiple charges.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper wrote in a criminal complaint that he spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed at 3:20 a.m. near Mound Street on River Drive in Davenport.

After activating his emergency lights and sirens, the trooper said the Chevrolet Tahoe continued to accelerate. He estimated the vehicle was traveling 75 mph as it continued into downtown, traveling the wrong way on 3rd Street.

The Tahoe turned up Main Street, continuing to speed, illegally pass other vehicles, driving the wrong way on some streets, disobeying traffic signals and failing to stop after a crash.

In an alley at 15th and Grand streets, the trooper wrote, the driver stopped and a front-seat passenger got out of the Tahoe. The passenger was taken into custody as the pursuit continued.

The police chase ended with the Tahoe striking a utility pole, becoming disabled.

After a short foot pursuit, the complaint states, Jamail Jalloh, 39, of Davenport, was taken into custody. A firearm was found in the center console of the vehicle. Both driver and passenger are convicted felons, the report states.

Jalloh was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and eluding, both felonies. He also is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while intoxicated and speeding.

He remained in custody Sunday in the Scott County Jail, where he was being held on $5,000 bond.

